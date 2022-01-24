"The factory (at Krishnagiri, Pochampalli in Tamil Nadu) is an investment we're making, which is not just for this range of scooters (but) for the entire range of scooters and bikes. And this factory will be not just for India, but even for global manufacturing. So, as we go to international markets next year, this factory is going to cater to that as well," Varun Dubey, Ola Electric’s chief marketing officer, had told VCCircle in an interview.