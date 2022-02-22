Ola raises additional Rs150 cr in ongoing Series J round

Ola's current round of funding comes as the company is preparing to go public through an initial public offering (IPO) this year. Zomato is the first tech unicorn to be listed on a domestic exchange last year. In 2021, several tech unicorns like Paytm, MobiKwik, PolicyBazaar, and Nykaa were added to the list.

