Oman India Joint Investment Fund (OIJIF), backed by the Oman Investment Authority and State Bank of India, has secured a $100 million first close for its third private equity fund, two people with direct knowledge of the matter said.
Oman India Joint Investment Fund marks first close of $100 million for its third fund
SummaryOman India Joint Investment Fund has secured a $100 million first close for its third private equity fund and plans to raise up to $300 million, even as geopolitical tensions cloud global investment sentiment.
