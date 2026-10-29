One Planet Partners ties up with Japan’s SMTB to deploy ₹3,000 cr for maiden fund

India-focused private equity firm One Planet Partners announced a strategic partnership with Japan’s Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank (SMTB) as it launches its maiden fund, with plans to deploy ₹3,000 crore over the next few years, top executives said on Thursday.
“India is one of the world’s most compelling long-term investment destinations. Our strategic investment reflects confidence in both the market and One Planet Partners’ proven track record, institutional approach, and differentiated ability to access and create value in India’s private markets,” said Kazuya Yoneda, general manager – equity investment department, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank.