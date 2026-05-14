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Smartphone demand dip is driving OneAssist diversification

Rwit Ghosh
3 min read14 May 2026, 10:07 PM IST
While still nascent, the company expects low-volume, high-value sales in home and lifestyle goods and aims to crack two categories within two months.
While still nascent, the company expects low-volume, high-value sales in home and lifestyle goods and aims to crack two categories within two months.
Summary

From refurbished phones to high-end fashion, OneAssist is seeing a protection gap.

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BENGALURU : Insuretech startup OneAssist Consumer Solutions Pvt. Ltd is opening new lines of business as it seeks to de-risk its revenue from reliance on smartphones.

BENGALURU : Insuretech startup OneAssist Consumer Solutions Pvt. Ltd is opening new lines of business as it seeks to de-risk its revenue from reliance on smartphones.

“While new phones continue to be the major portion of our revenue, growth in that overall market is slowing, which is why we're expanding and growing in other directions,” said co-founder Subrat Pani in an interview with Mint.

“While new phones continue to be the major portion of our revenue, growth in that overall market is slowing, which is why we're expanding and growing in other directions,” said co-founder Subrat Pani in an interview with Mint.

Automobile business

In 2025-26, the PeakXV-backed startup entered the used-car segment, marking its entry into the automobile segment. “We're targeting the value-conscious customers who want to buy 3-5 year-old cars and run them for a few more years,” Pani said.

Also Read | Facebook founder's venture firm to step up investments in India deeptech, AI

According to the startup, insurers are often reluctant to underwrite used cars. “We found that there's a protection gap for used cars as well as challenges related to fraud and risk assessment,” said Pani. As a result, OneAssist partnered with insurance companies to create new insurance products for used cars.

Even a Cars24 report showed that 52% of used-car buyers in 2025 opted for financing, up sharply from 23% in 2024, highlighting rising demand for credit-led purchases.

OneAssist's automobile segment, as well as its refurbished and used phone insurance business, is expected to contribute 7-8% of its annual recurring revenue(ARR) over the next four quarters, according to Pani. “In the following year, it could double to 14-15%.”

Refurbished phone protection

The company entered the refurbished and used phone warranty business in 2024, bringing along AI video technology to help underwrite risk previously considered opaque.

This, in turn, helped them to convince their insurance partners to provide underwriting solutions for such phones.

A Counterpoint report from September 2025 found that refurbished phone sales in India grew 4.9% in January-September, with more consumers drifting towards premium OEMs but preferring older models like iPhone 13 and 14s, as well as Samsung's S21, S22 and S23 series.

“We found that most refurbished sellers offer one to three months of coverage. We thought, why not bring in 6 or even 12 months?” Pani said. “That's what will help customers buy and increase conversion for the category.”

Also Read | Pronto closes $45 million Series B at $200 million valuation

Tarun Pathak, research director at Counterpoint, said 2026 is expected to be significantly worse for new phone purchases, with refurbished phones expected to see much more growth in sales. “People will opt for second-hand phones compared to new phones at certain price points,” he said.

“It can be a profitable business because of the quality of the devices. If a phone is in bad condition and can't be resold, components still can be, and there's value in that because those are getting expensive as well.”

Securing home appliances

It is currently piloting insurance services with e-commerce players such as Amazon for home and lifestyle products, including footwear, premium fashion, high-end eyewear, and furniture.

The shift from offering insurance and protection plans for smartphones to home appliances comes amid declining smartphone sales in the country. India recorded a 3% year-on-year fall in smartphone sales in Q1 2026, the weakest in six years, according to Counterpoint Research. The decline has been driven by higher prices from original equipment manufacturers, weak consumer demand, and supply-side cost pressures.

Also Read | Servify eyes acquisitions to bulk up before IPO

While home and lifestyle goods are still in early stages, the company expects low-volume but high-ticket transactions, with a focus on “cracking” two categories within the next two months.

IPO plans

OneAssist closed out at 2025-26 at around 850 crore, with the final numbers expected to be filed by June. Its ARR is nearing 1,000 crore.

Even so, public markets are the last thing on the company's mind. The priority, according to Pani, is to scale its new lines of business and see them pick up traction before even considering an initial public offering.

While he offered up a tentative 2027-28 timeline, he said the company was a “little far from that focus at the moment”.

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Meet the Author

Rwit Ghosh

Rwit is a correspondent at Mint covering India’s burgeoning startup ecosystem and the venture capitaRead more

l and private equity firms that back them. Sitting out of Bengaluru, he writes on the new-age tech businesses that the city and the rest of the country seems to continuously be birthing.<br><br> While Rwit’s interests lie in covering the new wave of deeptech, AI, SaaS and consumer tech businesses, he’ll write on consumer brands and fintech (if someone repeatedly explains these sectors to him).<br><br> When he’s not scrolling through the Indian startup forums on Reddit, Rwit is usually trying to figure out early signs of what’s to come next in the ecosystem. As a result, he’s been early to spot trends like VCs becoming more active in backing deeptech, funding bottlenecks for agentic AI startups and a potential revival in edtech through AI. <br><br>Prior to his ongoing stint at Mint, Rwit worked at NDTV Profit as a social media producer while also working on his own stories for the TV channel after he graduated from the Asian College of Journalism in Chennai. <br><br>When he’s not working on stories, he can be found trying to figure out where he should go to eat next in Bengaluru, or what his next tattoo should look like. If you see him in the wild, you should ask him how he pronounces his name. He’s definitely not tired of being asked about it.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesStart-upsSmartphone demand dip is driving OneAssist diversification

Smartphone demand dip is driving OneAssist diversification

Rwit Ghosh
3 min read14 May 2026, 10:07 PM IST
While still nascent, the company expects low-volume, high-value sales in home and lifestyle goods and aims to crack two categories within two months.
While still nascent, the company expects low-volume, high-value sales in home and lifestyle goods and aims to crack two categories within two months.
Summary

From refurbished phones to high-end fashion, OneAssist is seeing a protection gap.

Gift this article

BENGALURU : Insuretech startup OneAssist Consumer Solutions Pvt. Ltd is opening new lines of business as it seeks to de-risk its revenue from reliance on smartphones.

BENGALURU : Insuretech startup OneAssist Consumer Solutions Pvt. Ltd is opening new lines of business as it seeks to de-risk its revenue from reliance on smartphones.

“While new phones continue to be the major portion of our revenue, growth in that overall market is slowing, which is why we're expanding and growing in other directions,” said co-founder Subrat Pani in an interview with Mint.

“While new phones continue to be the major portion of our revenue, growth in that overall market is slowing, which is why we're expanding and growing in other directions,” said co-founder Subrat Pani in an interview with Mint.

Automobile business

In 2025-26, the PeakXV-backed startup entered the used-car segment, marking its entry into the automobile segment. “We're targeting the value-conscious customers who want to buy 3-5 year-old cars and run them for a few more years,” Pani said.

Also Read | Facebook founder's venture firm to step up investments in India deeptech, AI

According to the startup, insurers are often reluctant to underwrite used cars. “We found that there's a protection gap for used cars as well as challenges related to fraud and risk assessment,” said Pani. As a result, OneAssist partnered with insurance companies to create new insurance products for used cars.

Even a Cars24 report showed that 52% of used-car buyers in 2025 opted for financing, up sharply from 23% in 2024, highlighting rising demand for credit-led purchases.

OneAssist's automobile segment, as well as its refurbished and used phone insurance business, is expected to contribute 7-8% of its annual recurring revenue(ARR) over the next four quarters, according to Pani. “In the following year, it could double to 14-15%.”

Refurbished phone protection

The company entered the refurbished and used phone warranty business in 2024, bringing along AI video technology to help underwrite risk previously considered opaque.

This, in turn, helped them to convince their insurance partners to provide underwriting solutions for such phones.

A Counterpoint report from September 2025 found that refurbished phone sales in India grew 4.9% in January-September, with more consumers drifting towards premium OEMs but preferring older models like iPhone 13 and 14s, as well as Samsung's S21, S22 and S23 series.

“We found that most refurbished sellers offer one to three months of coverage. We thought, why not bring in 6 or even 12 months?” Pani said. “That's what will help customers buy and increase conversion for the category.”

Also Read | Pronto closes $45 million Series B at $200 million valuation

Tarun Pathak, research director at Counterpoint, said 2026 is expected to be significantly worse for new phone purchases, with refurbished phones expected to see much more growth in sales. “People will opt for second-hand phones compared to new phones at certain price points,” he said.

“It can be a profitable business because of the quality of the devices. If a phone is in bad condition and can't be resold, components still can be, and there's value in that because those are getting expensive as well.”

Securing home appliances

It is currently piloting insurance services with e-commerce players such as Amazon for home and lifestyle products, including footwear, premium fashion, high-end eyewear, and furniture.

The shift from offering insurance and protection plans for smartphones to home appliances comes amid declining smartphone sales in the country. India recorded a 3% year-on-year fall in smartphone sales in Q1 2026, the weakest in six years, according to Counterpoint Research. The decline has been driven by higher prices from original equipment manufacturers, weak consumer demand, and supply-side cost pressures.

Also Read | Servify eyes acquisitions to bulk up before IPO

While home and lifestyle goods are still in early stages, the company expects low-volume but high-ticket transactions, with a focus on “cracking” two categories within the next two months.

IPO plans

OneAssist closed out at 2025-26 at around 850 crore, with the final numbers expected to be filed by June. Its ARR is nearing 1,000 crore.

Even so, public markets are the last thing on the company's mind. The priority, according to Pani, is to scale its new lines of business and see them pick up traction before even considering an initial public offering.

While he offered up a tentative 2027-28 timeline, he said the company was a “little far from that focus at the moment”.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Rwit Ghosh

Rwit is a correspondent at Mint covering India’s burgeoning startup ecosystem and the venture capitaRead more

l and private equity firms that back them. Sitting out of Bengaluru, he writes on the new-age tech businesses that the city and the rest of the country seems to continuously be birthing.<br><br> While Rwit’s interests lie in covering the new wave of deeptech, AI, SaaS and consumer tech businesses, he’ll write on consumer brands and fintech (if someone repeatedly explains these sectors to him).<br><br> When he’s not scrolling through the Indian startup forums on Reddit, Rwit is usually trying to figure out early signs of what’s to come next in the ecosystem. As a result, he’s been early to spot trends like VCs becoming more active in backing deeptech, funding bottlenecks for agentic AI startups and a potential revival in edtech through AI. <br><br>Prior to his ongoing stint at Mint, Rwit worked at NDTV Profit as a social media producer while also working on his own stories for the TV channel after he graduated from the Asian College of Journalism in Chennai. <br><br>When he’s not working on stories, he can be found trying to figure out where he should go to eat next in Bengaluru, or what his next tattoo should look like. If you see him in the wild, you should ask him how he pronounces his name. He’s definitely not tired of being asked about it.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
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