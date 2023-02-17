Cashgrail Private Limited-owned Zupee, an online gaming company, today announced the signing of actor Salman Khan as its brand ambassador. With this association, the company said it aims to expand its presence in the growing skill based online gaming space and pave the way to establish skill based gaming as a preferred form of entertainment.

It has launched a brand campaign, ‘10 minute mein game ho jayega’, which aims at driving awareness around its proposition of bite-sized games such as Ludo Supreme, Trump Cards Mania and Snakes & Ladders Plus. The campaign features the actor in his larger than life avatar playing a host of different games on the platform.

The company’s founder and CEO, Dilsher Singh Malhi, said “We are thrilled to have Salman Khan on board as our brand ambassador. We are certain that this association will help in deepening consumer connect. Salman’s charm and fun demeanor fit perfectly with the brand’s ethos as the campaign’s core proposition pivots towards enjoying shorter format games.“

Salman Khan said, “Classic casual and board games like Ludo and Snakes & Ladders certainly brings back the nostalgic feel and are a great way of entertainment on the go. The brand’s vision of bringing moments of joy to people’s lives through these casual & board games that can engage and entertain strongly resonated with me and I am excited to partner with them to celebrate India’s growing love for gaming."In January 2022, the company closed its Series B funding round at $102 million ( ₹760 crore).

This association is structured by Uniworld Being Talented and conceptualised by Leo Burnett and produced by Nirvana Films. The campaign will be a 360-degree one with a television commercial, digital, outdoor and social media activations.

Vikram Tanwar, co-founder of Uniworld Being Talented, Salman Khan’s talent management company added, “This association will further help get more casual and board gamers on board and aid the growth of the online gaming industry even further."

As per KPMG, the Indian online gaming market was on a strong growth trajectory even before the pandemic. However, the pandemic, and the ensuing lockdowns and work-from-home models, provided a tipping point in terms of how online casual gaming has emerged as a major channel both in terms of the game base at 420 million in FY21, and the revenue contribution to the gaming industry at ₹60 billion (of the total gaming industry size of ₹136 billionn in FY21).