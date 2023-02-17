Online gaming company Zupee signs Salman Khan as brand ambassador
The company said it aims to expand its presence in the growing skill based online gaming space and pave the way to establish skill based gaming as a preferred form of entertainment.
Cashgrail Private Limited-owned Zupee, an online gaming company, today announced the signing of actor Salman Khan as its brand ambassador. With this association, the company said it aims to expand its presence in the growing skill based online gaming space and pave the way to establish skill based gaming as a preferred form of entertainment.
