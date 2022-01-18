Online mentoring platform MyCaptain raises $3 mn in pre-series A round

Bengaluru-based MyCaptain on Tuesday said it has raised $3 million in pre-series A funding round led by Ankur Capital. The round also saw participation from a bunch of investors including Inflection Point Ventures, Firstport ventures, IIM Calcutta Angels Network, Singapore Angel Investors and other super angels.

Founded in 2013, MyCaptain is an online mentoring platform where students can learn directly from young professionals, discover new career options and build practical skills through over 30 beginners to advanced live cohort-based courses. The startup is co-founded by Mohammed Zeeshan, Sameer Ramesh and Ruhan Naqash.

The courses offered by the company range from content writing, social media management, fashion design to entrepreneurship and advertising. MyCaptain claims to have trained, mentored and facilitated monetizable outcomes for more than 150,000 paid learners so far.

The company said it will use the funding to further scale course offerings, acquire more users, increase the revenue 4X and grow the team to further its expansion plans.

“We will use the funds raised to further scale our course offerings, acquire more users, 4X our revenue and grow our team, wherein we will be hiring new talent to further our expansion plans. We are excited to partner with Ankur Capital and other investors who have shown a great amount of belief in our vision and team. Together we hope to bring in a societal mindset shift towards new-age careers and build future Entrepreneurs, Designers, Creators, writers, technologists and more for India," said Mohammad Zeeshan, CEO and co-founder, MyCaptain.

