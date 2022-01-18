Online mentoring platform MyCaptain raises $3 mn in pre-series A round

“We will use the funds raised to further scale our course offerings, acquire more users, 4X our revenue and grow our team, wherein we will be hiring new talent to further our expansion plans. We are excited to partner with Ankur Capital and other investors who have shown a great amount of belief in our vision and team. Together we hope to bring in a societal mindset shift towards new-age careers and build future Entrepreneurs, Designers, Creators, writers, technologists and more for India," said Mohammad Zeeshan, CEO and co-founder, MyCaptain.