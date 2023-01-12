Online payment firm Cashfree Payments laysoff 6-8% of workforce

Online payment firm Cashfree Payments laysoff 6-8% of workforce1 min read . 10:14 PM IST
Cashfree Payments said that it periodically evaluates performances and this is a part of 'organizational restructuring.'
Online payment service platform Cashfree Payments on Thursday said it is laid-off 6 to 8 per cent of its workforce. This comes at time when companies have laid off workforce to reduce costs.
The Bengaluru-based fintech company has laid off nearly 60-80 of its employee across divisions. Cashfree Payments said that it periodically evaluates performances and this is a part of 'organizational restructuring.'
"Cashfree Payments has been periodically evaluating performances and processes as a standard business practice. The organisation has reevaluated the relevance of certain roles and functions leading to movement of talent within teams and a few employee exits. This process of organisational restructuring has impacted around 6-8 percent of employees," a CashFree Payments representative told Mint.
The layoffs come at a time when the fintech sector is facing tightening of regulations by Reserve Bank of India.
Recently, Reserve Bank of India has asked Razorpay and Cashfree to temporarily stop the onboarding of new customers for their payment processing business, according to news agency PTI.
RBI had introduced the payment aggregator framework in March 2020, mandates that only firms approved by the RBI can acquire and offer payment services to merchants. The firm has received 'in-principal' approval for it.
A payment aggregator license allows firms to process large numbers of payments and also be involved in settling payments. It facilitate ecommerce sites and merchants to accept various payment instruments from the customers for completion of their payment obligations, without the need for merchants to create a separate payment integration system of their own.
Recently, Amazon laid off 1,800 of its workforce. Others like, Meta, Twitter, Salesforce and others too laid-off staff.