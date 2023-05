Online-Only Startups Adopt a Bold New Strategy: Opening Actual Shops

11 min read . Updated: 13 May 2023, 11:44 AM IST

The Wall Street Journal

Premium After years of shunning bricks-and-mortar in favor of e-commerce, even companies that started online have been signing leases. (File Photo: Bloomberg)

Warby Parker planned to sell glasses online and shake up retailing. Now it’s discovered the value of real stores—900 of them, in fact.