Only 10% of Indian unicorn jobs are in the formal sector

As more unicorns lay off employees amid funding headwinds, this could come under pressure. Over the last five years, formal-sector employment among these 100 unicorns has mostly been a growth story. The highest year-on-year growth came in 2018-19, of 54%. The only significant break was between September 2019 and March 2020, which coincided with the outbreak of covid-19. During this period, the count of formal-sector employees with these 100 unicorns fell about 3%. Since then, though, it has expanded 60%. For March 2022, it has again dipped by about 2%. However, with companies filing EPFO returns late, the number may be revised and the true extent of layoffs will be evident only one to three months on.