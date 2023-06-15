juSTa Hotels’ parent Onora Hospitality launches new resorts1 min read 15 Jun 2023, 12:56 PM IST
The first Bookmark hotel will be in Manali on a revenue share model and will have 39 rooms and suites. The company plans to open 10 resorts here in the next three years
Onora Hospitality Pvt Ltd, the owner of juSTa Hotels & Resorts, has signed its first well-being resort under its new brand Bookmark Resorts. The company operates 20 boutique hotels and resorts which have an inventory of about 500 rooms in eight states under its brands juSTa and Nuo brands.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×