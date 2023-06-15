Onora Hospitality Pvt Ltd, the owner of juSTa Hotels & Resorts, has signed its first well-being resort under its new brand Bookmark Resorts. The company operates 20 boutique hotels and resorts which have an inventory of about 500 rooms in eight states under its brands juSTa and Nuo brands.

Like juSTa, Bookmark Resorts, toom will operate on three different business models including revenue share, management contracts and long leases. The first Bookmark hotel will be in Manali on a revenue share model and will have 39 rooms and suites. The company plans to open 10 resorts here in the next three years.

Through its strategic growth and operations, the company hopes to achieve a revenue of ₹100 crore by the end of this fiscal. Onora launched its first hotel in 2005 and exited six of its hotels in 2020 to focus on its core operations in the luxury boutique market.

Since then the company has opened 10 luxury resorts under the jüSTa brand in locations like Rishikesh and Mukteshwar in Uttarakhand, Dharamshala, Mashobra and Manali in Himachal, Udaipur in Rajasthan and Goa.

The company’s founder and CEO Ashish Vohra said, “Currently, wellbeing resorts in India are either at premium level and price points or at a very basic level of service. Given how people are focussing on wellbeing, we wished to bring a luxury, target oriented, holistic wellness offering to a larger audience. Since wellbeing is all about reconnecting with your inner self, our vision is to offer transformative getaways at inspiring locations that lend themselves to discovery experiences."

The resort will be near the Log Huts and in proximity to Old Manali area and Mall Road.

India’s hospitality industry not only recovered from the pandemic slump but also stayed on the growth path this fiscal year, as per a new report. Demand outlook for the industry is positive, indicating a promising future, said the report by credit ratings agency CareEdge titled, ‘Back on Hospitable Grounds, Hotels Set to Grow in FY24 Despite Uncertainties’.

The sector’s RevPAR, or revenue per available room, which is estimated to reach ₹4,000 to ₹4,100 per room by the end of FY23, reflects marginal growth over FY19 levels, aided by strong recovery in occupancy and average rates. RevPAR is a metric to gauge a hotel’s performance.