Onsitego raises capital from IFC, extends Series B round to $30 million

New Delhi: Onsitego, a Mumbai-based after-sales services startup, has raised capital from IFC in an extension to its Series B investment round, closing it at $30 million. The first tranche of $19 million was raised in February, led by Zodius with participation from existing backer Accel Partners.

The fund will be utilized for consolidating its market position in the after-sales services industry, and strengthening its consumer offerings like annual maintenance contract (AMC), home protection and on-demand services, the company said in a statement.

IFC is a member of the World Bank Group.

“IFC brings in a strong global footprint and expertise of investments in fintech which is valuable as we scale our business by expanding new business lines like AMCs, home warranty, doorstep repair services, new distribution channels and in other emerging markets," said Kunal Mahipal, founder and CEO, Onsitego.

The after-sales service industry in India is fragmented and suffers from quality issues like lack of transparency and time-bound service delivery. Onsitego aims to plugs these gaps with its focus on customer service by leveraging a pan-India network of brand-authorized service centers with its technology platform and direct integrations with distribution and service partners.

The startup works in collaboration with online and offline electronics and appliance retailers in India like Croma, Vijay Sales, Amazon well as consumer finance players like HDB Financial Services to offer their extended warranty and damage protection plans.

“India is one of the largest and fastest growing appliances and consumer electronics (ACE) markets globally and the ACE protection market is significantly underdeveloped. There is a clear market need for innovative and customer-service-focused players like Onsitego to drive growth in this market," said Jun Zhang, country head India, IFC.

Zhang further added that they would support Onsitego in its growth journey by sharing their experience from emerging markets in disruptive technology and fintech.

Avendus Capital was the exclusive financial advisor to Onsitego on this transaction.

Varun Gupta, Director, Digital and Technology, Investment Banking at Avendus Capital said, “IFC’s investment in the Company will further support product and distribution expansion."

