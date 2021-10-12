Open raises $100 million in Series C round led by Temasek

“Over the last four years, we’ve grown from strength to strength to be the fastest growing SME neo-banking platform globally. Our product offerings have helped nearly 2 million SMEs in the Indian market and we’re just getting started. We look to expand our product range in the coming months in embedded finance and enterprise banking. We also look to cater to over 5 million SMEs by August 2022," said Anish Achuthan, chief executive officer, Open.