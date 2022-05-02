Open turns unicorn; to expand product offerings, team

With this round, Open has doubled its valuation since September 2021, when it raised $62 million in Series C from Temasek, Google and existing investors such as Tiger Global Management and 3one4 Capital, the company said. The platform currently has 23 lakh SMEs and processes over $30 billion in annualized transactions, it said. It is targeting a customer base of 50 lakh SMEs and a loan disbursal amount of $1 billion through its new lending products over the next 12 months.