OpenAI in talks for funding round valuing it above $100 billion

Raising prodigious amounts of capital is critical for Altman’s goal to create artificial general intelligence—which his company defines as autonomous systems that can outperform humans at most economically viable tasks. Such technological leaps require huge volumes of data processed in warehouses of supercomputers outfitted with expensive, power-hungry chips. OpenAI spent more than $100 million to build GPT-4, its most powerful AI model to date. It is currently working on its next model, which is expected to cost more.