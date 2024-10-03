OpenAI nearly doubles valuation to $157 billion in funding round

OpenAI has raised $6.6 billion in new funding, capping a complex fundraising process that involved negotiations with multiple tech giants and overseas investors as well as renewed scrutiny of the company’s internal turmoil.

Investors are valuing the startup behind ChatGPT at $157 billion, a total that puts it on par with the market capitalizations of publicly traded household names such as Goldman Sachs, Uber, and AT&T.

OpenAI was last valued at $86 billion early this year, when employees sold existing shares.

Investors in the new round will have the right to withdraw their money if OpenAI doesn’t complete its planned conversion to a for-profit company. Currently it is a charitable nonprofit with a for-profit division through which investors can buy a share of its future profit.

The round was led by venture-capital firm Thrive Capital, which put in $1.25 billion into the company, according to people familiar with the matter. OpenAI’s longtime backer Microsoft invested a little less than a billion.

New investors included Tokyo-based conglomerate SoftBank, which put in around $500 million, and AI chip maker Nvidia, which invested about $100 million, one of the people familiar with the matter said.

Other investors included Khosla Ventures, Altimeter Capital, Fidelity Management and Research Company and MGX, a United Arab Emirates state-backed company created this year to invest in AI companies.

Investors were required to put in at least $250 million to review OpenAI’s financial documents.

Apple was in talks to invest in OpenAI, but those discussions fell apart, The Wall Street Journal previously reported. It would have been a rare strategic investment for the iPhone maker, which is already joining with OpenAI on its new Apple Intelligence product.

OpenAI is currently the best known company in the AI space. ChatGPT has 250 million weekly active users and 11 million paying subscribers, according to a knowledgeable person. Around one million business customers pay to use its technology.

But tech giants Meta and Google, as well as startups like Anthropic, are competing aggressively in the space and have released new artificial-intelligence models recently with capabilities similar to what OpenAI offers. That has made it all the more important for the ChatGPT makers to raise new funds.

OpenAI has been putting out new products for consumers and businesses at a rapid pace this year. It has also been adding people with business experience to an employee base that used to be made up primarily of researchers. The company recently hired its first chief financial officer, Sarah Friar, who helped lead the fundraising process.

This shift—along with personal disputes among OpenAI executives—has sparked significant tensions within the company. Many early employees say money and fame have steered OpenAI away from its original mission to develop AI for public good. Others at the company believe selling products and earning money is necessary to fund more research and get AI into people’s hands to benefit society.