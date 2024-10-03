OpenAI nearly doubles valuation to $157 billion in funding round
SummaryThe startup behind ChatGPT raised $6.6 billion from backers including Microsoft, SoftBank and Thrive Capital.
OpenAI has raised $6.6 billion in new funding, capping a complex fundraising process that involved negotiations with multiple tech giants and overseas investors as well as renewed scrutiny of the company’s internal turmoil.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more