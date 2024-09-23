OpenAI’s new fundraising is shaking up Silicon Valley

Inference is also becoming more expensive. On September 12th OpenAI introduced a new pair of models, called o1 (nicknamed Strawberry), which are designed to take multiple “reasoning" steps to produce a more accurate response to a query, relying heavily on a process called reinforcement learning. (Ask the latest version of ChatGPT how many rs in strawberry, and it immediately says two. Incorporate o1, and after four seconds of what it calls “thinking", it gives the right answer.) That step-by-step approach, particularly useful for complex subjects like maths and science, improves as more computing power is used to think through a response.