NEW DELHI: Consumer electronics company OPPO and T-Hub, a startup incubator headquartered in Hyderabad, on Monday announced a tie-up to support India's startup ecosystem. The collaboration aims to help startups scale up in areas of Artificial Intelligence, 5G, battery, camera and image processing, gaming, and system performance.

The selected startups will receive incubation support from OPPO along with technical mentorship and access to new markets. T-Hub will bring its vast experience and expertise in running various programmes and will provide the startups with the right mentorship and exposure to the domestic and global incubation and innovation ecosystems, the companies said in a statement.

Startups will be selected based on their innovative prototypes and strategic fitment with OPPO products which has the potential to accelerate.

“This collaboration is in line with our vision to strengthen the startup community and the overall development of the country...We are also hopeful that this collaboration would accelerate the development of indigenous and localized offerings," said Tasleem Arif, vice-president, and head R&D, OPPO India.

According to reports, by the end of 2020, worldwide 5G wireless network infrastructure revenue will reach $4.2 billion. According to GSMA, India alone is expected to have over 88 million 5G connections.

"The cutting-edge startups and their technologies will be the driver of competitive advantage and creative disruption in the telecom industry. To fuel this growth, T-Hub is collaborating with OPPO India in multiple ways to nurture and support their solutions and bolster the startup and innovation ecosystem," said Ravi Narayan, chief executive, T-Hub.

