Orange Health Labs signs Ayushmann Khurrana as brand ambassador1 min read 06 Jun 2023, 01:55 PM IST
The company said it will leverage Khurrana’s popularity and influence to drive engagement and awareness and the campaign highlights how faster diagnostics are convenient.
New Delhi: Orchard Healthcare-owned Orange Health Labs, a company that runs diagnostics lab services, has announced actor Ayushmann Khurrana as its brand ambassador. The company said the collaboration will promote its vision of at-home diagnostics to enable consumers to get faster treatments. Orange Health Labs was founded by Dhruv Gupta and Tarun Bhambra.
