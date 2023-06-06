Home/ Companies / Start-ups/  Orange Health Labs signs Ayushmann Khurrana as brand ambassador
Back

New Delhi: Orchard Healthcare-owned Orange Health Labs, a company that runs diagnostics lab services, has announced actor Ayushmann Khurrana as its brand ambassador. The company said the collaboration will promote its vision of at-home diagnostics to enable consumers to get faster treatments. Orange Health Labs was founded by Dhruv Gupta and Tarun Bhambra.

The company said it will leverage Khurrana’s popularity and influence to drive engagement and awareness and the campaign highlights how faster diagnostics are convenient.

Gupta said,“The appointment of Ayushman Khurrana as brand ambassador marks an exciting phase in the company’s growth trajectory. Besides being a nationally recognised face and brand, Khurrana through his roles has stood for helping people make modern, logical choices. We believe that when consumers need to get tested, they shouldn’t have to go anywhere but get it done from home.“

It uses a creative device using Ayushmann as their eMedic or phlebotomist to talk about “no batching" and no collection centres. The company has made two advertisement films.

In the campaign ‘Fresher Blood Accurate Reports’ they communicate challenging the status quo and doing away with collection centres and batch testing that has been an industry norm so far which leads to samples waiting for longer before actually getting tested.

Khurrana was the 13th most valued celebrity in 2022 at $49.5 million as per a report by Kroll, an independent provider of global risk and financial advisory solutions. The company said in its celebrity brand valuation study ‘Beyond the Mainstream; that India’s most powerful celebrities are based on brand values derived from their brand endorsement portfolios and relative social media presence. The overall brand value of the top 25 celebrities in 2022 is estimated at $1.6 billion, an increase of 29.1% from 2021.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Varuni Khosla
Varuni Khosla is a journalist with close to 14 years of experience in writing business news stories for mainstream newspaper companies like Mint and The Economic Times. She reports and writes on luxury and lifestyle brands, hospitality and tourism news, the business of sports, the business of advertising and marketing and alcohol brands.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Updated: 06 Jun 2023, 01:55 PM IST
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout