The convenience of getting your food delivered to your doorsteps comes with a whopping amount as LinkedIn user Vinayak Rajanahally shares two images of the same bill that the user has to pay if he gets it delivered by food delivery apps like Swiggy or Zomata and in the second case getting the food being picked up by himself from the restaurant. The offline bill was much cheaper according to Vinayak Rajanahally who stated that the difference between offline and online food ordering is68% higher on Swiggy and 60% higher on Zomato than (Walkin price + Delivery Charges) !!!.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}