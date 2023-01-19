Orios writes down GoMechanic investment2 min read . Updated: 19 Jan 2023, 10:19 PM IST
The Gurugram-based firm was looking to raise a new funding round led by SoftBank and Khazanah Nasional and was commanding a valuation of over $800 million.
The Gurugram-based firm was looking to raise a new funding round led by SoftBank and Khazanah Nasional and was commanding a valuation of over $800 million.
NEW DELHI : Venture capital firm Orios Venture Partners, which owns about 17.1% of troubled car servicing startup GoMechanic, in an internal mail to its limited partners (LP) said it has written down its investment in the startup, a copy of which has been reviewed by Mint.