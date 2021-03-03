Benglauru: Sales engagement platform Outplay has raised $2 million in funding led by Sequoia Capital India’s seed-stage accelerator programme, Surge, the Bengaluru-based startup said.

Founders of other cloud and software-as-a-service (SaaS)-based startups, including Khadim Batti, Vara Kumar Namburu and Vispi Daver of Whatfix; Krish Subramanian and Rajaaman Santhanam of Chargebee; Vinod Muthukrishnan of Cloudcherry; Vijay Rayapati of Minjar and Kunal Shah of Cred, also participated in this round.

A year-old, Outplay provides businesses with a Sales Engagement Platform (SEP) that helps sales teams plan, execute, track, measure and optimize interactions between companies and their prospects across various channels.

Within a year of launch, Outplay has acquired over 300 customers around the world.

“A 2017 study showed that 57% of sales reps miss their quotas. Sales reps are less effective and efficient when they use just a CRM or multiple tools to get their job done. Our Outplay platform helps sales leaders to get immediate insights into the business. This saves both time and costs for the companies who use it. We’re a new challenger brand to the sales engagement sector," said Laxman Papineni, chief executive and co-founder at Outplay.

Sales teams are fundamental to the success of businesses around the world, yet they remain entrenched in CRMs and spreadsheets with little else being done to enable them to succeed. Outplay is aiming to breathe some fresh air into sales processes by automating tasks through a single interface with data-driven analytics to help sales people achieve their targets, said Papineni.

The company also claims that through automation and personalisation, the solution helps teams start genuine conversations at scale, enabling them to stay on task by using emails, phone calls, social apps and text through a single interface to drive more meetings.

With the pandemic, forcing businesses and institutions to shift to digital processes, SaaS startups have seen a reckoning. Last year, enterprise-solution providers Zenoti and Postman entered India’s unicorn club, with digital SaaS-based healthcare startup, Innovaccer being ascribed a valuation of above $1 billion in 2021, through its recent fund raise from Tiger Global Management.

