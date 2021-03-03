Outplay raises $2 mn from Sequoia Capital India’s Surge

“A 2017 study showed that 57% of sales reps miss their quotas. Sales reps are less effective and efficient when they use just a CRM or multiple tools to get their job done. Our Outplay platform helps sales leaders to get immediate insights into the business. This saves both time and costs for the companies who use it. We’re a new challenger brand to the sales engagement sector," said Laxman Papineni, chief executive and co-founder at Outplay.