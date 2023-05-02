Over 1,300 companies hire ed-tech platform NxtWave for tech talent needs

Ed-tech platform NxtWave has confirmed that more than 1,300 companies have hired its graduates in the past two years.
Ed-tech platform NxtWave has confirmed that more than 1,300 companies have hired its graduates in the past two years.
Companies ranging from fast-growing startups to Fortune 500 giants like Accenture, Bank of America, Oracle, Cognizant, and Goldman Sachs have hired NxtWave students, the company said in a media statement.
Companies ranging from fast-growing startups to Fortune 500 giants like Accenture, Bank of America, Oracle, Cognizant, and Goldman Sachs have hired NxtWave students, the company said in a media statement.
The software careers platform, NxtWave said the students have been hired across multiple job roles ranging from Software Developer, Full Stack Developer to Data Engineer and Data Analyst. Besides, NxtWave stated that it helps students, even those from non-computer science branches and non-engineering backgrounds such as BSc, B.Com, BBA, etc, transition into IT careers.
The software careers platform, NxtWave said the students have been hired across multiple job roles ranging from Software Developer, Full Stack Developer to Data Engineer and Data Analyst. Besides, NxtWave stated that it helps students, even those from non-computer science branches and non-engineering backgrounds such as BSc, B.Com, BBA, etc, transition into IT careers.
The education platform said that it upskills youngsters with in-demand tech skills and is nurturing a workforce to cater to India’s digital leap.
The education platform said that it upskills youngsters with in-demand tech skills and is nurturing a workforce to cater to India’s digital leap.
Further, on the startup ecosystem in India, NxtWave said it is on track to create the largest pool of placement opportunities for software job aspirants by onboarding 10,000+ companies in the next five years.
Further, on the startup ecosystem in India, NxtWave said it is on track to create the largest pool of placement opportunities for software job aspirants by onboarding 10,000+ companies in the next five years.
Rahul Attuluri, CEO of NxtWave, said, “India’s IT industry is set to grow 3 times in this decade. Our focus has been on getting the youth ready for this massive opportunity through industry-aligned training. Many companies have recognized the value our learners bring to the table. This milestone highlights that we’re in the right direction in addressing the skill gap present in the tech industry".
Rahul Attuluri, CEO of NxtWave, said, “India’s IT industry is set to grow 3 times in this decade. Our focus has been on getting the youth ready for this massive opportunity through industry-aligned training. Many companies have recognized the value our learners bring to the table. This milestone highlights that we’re in the right direction in addressing the skill gap present in the tech industry".
Shilpa Chowdry, HR Director of People Link Unified Communications, shared their experience of hiring NxtWave students, saying, "NxtWave graduates come with a strong foundation in technical skills. We have hired so many students from NxtWave who are doing exceptionally well. The learning curve is very short for them. Within a few days, they become part of projects running in the organisation."
Shilpa Chowdry, HR Director of People Link Unified Communications, shared their experience of hiring NxtWave students, saying, "NxtWave graduates come with a strong foundation in technical skills. We have hired so many students from NxtWave who are doing exceptionally well. The learning curve is very short for them. Within a few days, they become part of projects running in the organisation."
Earlier this year NxtWave raised $33 million led by Greater Pacific Capital (GPC). The career platform's existing venture investor, Orios Venture Partners, also participated in the funding.
Earlier this year NxtWave raised $33 million led by Greater Pacific Capital (GPC). The career platform's existing venture investor, Orios Venture Partners, also participated in the funding.
NxtWave is founded by IIT Bombay, IIT Kharagpur, and IIIT Hyderabad alumni – Sashank Reddy Gujjula, Anupam Pedarla, and Rahul Attuluri.
NxtWave is founded by IIT Bombay, IIT Kharagpur, and IIIT Hyderabad alumni – Sashank Reddy Gujjula, Anupam Pedarla, and Rahul Attuluri.
It offers vernacular, asynchronous, and online training programmes in Industry 4.0 Tech career tracks for college students, graduates, and early professionals.
It offers vernacular, asynchronous, and online training programmes in Industry 4.0 Tech career tracks for college students, graduates, and early professionals.