Over 100 Indian startups laid off more than 15,000 staff this year: Report
Several Indian startups, including Ola, ShareChat, and Swiggy, laid off more than 100 employees this year. Globally, 1,160 tech companies laid off 2,602,238 employees in 2023. Indian startups saw a 65.8% drop in funding between January and November.
More than 15,000 employees were laid off by roughly 100 Indian startups in 2023 as funding winter persists. According to data sourced from Layoffs.fyi, cash-strapped Byju's sacked 2,500 of its staff in the second round this year. The ed-tech startup's founder Byju Raveendran pledged his home to raise funds for paying salaries to his employees.