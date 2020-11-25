Over 50% tech startups expect revenue to pick up in six months: Nasscom

The covid-19 crisis has accelerated digital adoption and tech startups can leverage this opportunity with enterprise and small business clients for product adoption, Nasscom said, adding that, greater focus on the shift to online has also created new business opportunities. There has been an increased interest from venture capitalists (VCs) and funding agencies to invest in seed-early-stage start-ups. Government initiatives such as Atmanirbhar Bharat, digitalisation of India, a greater focus on sustainable business models is attracting VC interest for Indian tech start-ups.