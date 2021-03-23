Overseas, offline foray on the cards for Licious

“There are many companies in frozen meat but to solve demand for fresh meat is unique to Licious. We have the aspiration to take the business outside the country. Even from a global standpoint, it is relevant that we know how to crack a fresh meat supply chain till the customers’ doorstep. That proposition is true wherever we operate because of the supply chain, back-end operations, inventory management of perishable SKU (stock keeping unit) and the 24-hour farm-to-fork supply chain we have built around fresh meat," co-founder Vivek Gupta said in an interview.