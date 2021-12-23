Hospitality unicorn OYO founder Ritesh Agarwal has said creating more hotels, homestays and agri-stays in rural areas will be a key opportunity to be unlocked.

In a series of tweets, Agarwal said OYO had recently piloted such agri-farm stays in homes in Kevadia and Gujarat, which garnered positive feedback from both guests and farmers. "We hope with the government's encouragement, support from industry peers, we can also help start such stays in other parts of the country," he added.

He said giving priority to rural tourism will create additional income sources for farmers. "Creating more infra in terms of hotels, homestays & agri-stays will be a key opportunity to be unlocked. Rural Tourism led by agri-home-stays will create additional sources of income for our farmers, which is an opportunity waiting to be unlocked to its true potential," he said.

OYO recently piloted such agri-farm stays in homes in Kevadia, Gujarat, which has garnered positive feedback from both guests & farmers. We hope with govt's encouragement, support from industry peers, we can also help start such stays in other parts of the country. pic.twitter.com/PwAojF2eBJ — Ritesh Agarwal (@riteshagar) December 22, 2021

He also thanked Prime Minister's Office for organising the ideas exchange session with India Inc representatives. "It was energising listening to PM's vision of podium finish for India. I truly believe that Indian startups will lead in this endeavour as they have demonstrated this year," he said.

Meanwhile, in October this year, Oravel Stays Pvt Ltd, which operates Oyo Hotels and Homes, had filed for a ₹8,430 crore ($1.1 billion) initial public offering (IPO). The issue consisted of a primary capital raise of around ₹7,000 crore with other investors selling ₹1,430 crore worth of shares.

