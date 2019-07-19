Ritesh Agarwal triples stake in Oyo with $2 billion share buyback

BENGALURU: In one of the first founder-led management purchases, Oyo Hotels & Homes’ founder and chief executive Ritesh Agarwal will invest $2 billion to buy back a part of the equity holdings of the company’s early investors Lightspeed Venture Partners and Sequoia India’s as well as infuse more equity capital into the firm.

The investment by Agarwal has been made through RA Hospitality Holdings (Cayman), the company said in a statement today.

With this transaction, Ritesh Agarwal’s stake in Oyo will increase by as much as three times, from nearly 10% to 30%, said a person close to the transaction, who did not wish to be identified, while adding that the company’s valuation now stands at $10 billion. With this partial stake sale, both Sequoia Capital and Lightspeed Venture Partners will take home returns of over $500 million each, the person added.

Sequoia Capital used to hold 10.24% stake in Oyo, while Lighspeed Venture Partners had 13.4% stake. It is not clear how much stake each of these investors have sold in the latest transaction.

This investment by Agarwal is backed by global institutional banks and his financial partners and is subject to regulatory and shareholder approvals.

“It is a very exciting time for Oyo right now as we make great living spaces come alive across all corners of the world from Texas to Tokyo," said Agarwal, in a statement.

Oyo Hotels and Homes has seen a 4.4x year-on-year growth in revenue in June 2019 (vs June 2018), with 1 million rooms under management across hotels and homes; with over 200,000 rooms in India.

Founded in 2013, Oyo Hotels has attracted some of the world’s leading investors, including Airbnb, SoftBank Vision Fund, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Greenoaks Capital, Sequoia India, and Hero Enterprise.

“It's been five years since Sequoia India first partnered with Ritesh and his team. Today our footprint stands at 1 million rooms across India, China, SE Asia, Europe and now the US. This is the kind of stuff start-ups and ventures investing dreams are made of. We remain committed to supporting this world-class management team as they continue to create living spaces across the world," said Mohit Bhatnagar, managing director,Sequoia Capital India Advisors.

The buyback is a part of larger fund raise plan, including a public offering. Earlier this month, Mint reported that Oyo, India’s most valuable hotel chain, is preparing for an initial share sale in the next two-three years. “The buyback is thus a part of the plan to have SoftBank, the founder and one more investor," said Vivek Durai, founder of business signals platform Paper.vc. SoftBank is Oyo’s largest shareholder with over 45% stake.

Earlier this week, Oyo confirmed its acquisition of Innov8, a co-working spaces provider, highlighting the company’s increasing focus on the fast-growing segment.