Oyo founder Ritesh Agarwal. (Ramesh Pathania/Mint)
Oyo founder Ritesh Agarwal. (Ramesh Pathania/Mint)

OYO Hotels to raise $1.5 billion in latest round of funding

1 min read . Updated: 07 Oct 2019, 01:38 PM IST PTI

  • RA Hospitality Holdings will infuse approximately $700 million as primary capital in OYO Hotels and Homes
  • This is part of Series-F funding in OYO

NEW DELHI : Hospitality firm OYO Hotels and Homes on Monday said it will raise $1.5 billion as part of a latest round of funding which will be utilised for expansion in the US and strengthen its vacation rentals business in Europe.

As part of a Series-F funding, RA Hospitality Holdings will infuse approximately $700 million as primary capital in the company, with the balance $800 million being supplemented by other existing investors, OYO Hotels and Homes said in a statement.

A significant part of the funds will be diverted towards continued growth in OYO's fastest-growing market - the United States, and in strengthening the company's position in the vacation rentals business in Europe, it added.

OYO Hotels and Homes Founder and CEO (Global) Ritesh Agarwal said the company has the continued support of its investors like Softbank Vision Fund, Lightspeed and Sequoia Capital to its commitment of "making #LivingTheGoodLife a reality for over 3.2 billion middle-income people around the world".

"With the Competition Commission of India (CCI) approval now in place, the company will get a capital infusion of approximately USD 1.5 billion for this mission, supported by me and other shareholders," he added.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

RELATED STORIES
Oyo charges hotels a roughly 20% franchise fee on room revenues when hotels join its network.

As Oyo booms, some Indian hotels cry foul and check out

4 min read . 10:10 AM IST
Ritesh Agarwal, founder and CEO of Oyo. (Bloomberg)

Oyo is successful because of its business model: CEO Ritesh Agarwal

4 min read . 03 Oct 2019
Oyo founder Ritesh Agarwal is spending a major part of his time in the US to expand his company’s presence in the world’s largest economy (Photo: Ramesh Pathania/Mint)

Oyo  to  raise  $200  mn for luxury push in US

2 min read . 17 Sep 2019
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue