OYO Life offers 20% discounts on monthly rent to customers opting for long stay

NEW DELHI : Hospitality firm OYO's rental housing arm OYO LIFE on Tuesday said it will offer a 20 % discount on monthly rent to its customers starting from the fourth month of their stay.

It has also taken several other safety measures at its centres as part of its efforts to attract new clients. OYO LIFE has taken more than 200 buildings from landlords to provide rental housing to working professionals and students. It has presence in nine cities -- Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Gurugram, Noida, Bengaluru and Pune.

The company said in a statement that it has launched a distinctive offer of 20% discount on monthly rent starting from the fourth month of the long-term stay.

"This means customers can save up to ₹40,000 annually," it added.

To provide digital learning to residents during the COVID-19 pandemic, OYO LIFE has partnered with Harappa to provide exclusive courses such as personality development, digital Marketing and business analytics, among others.

It has tied up with PickyMyLaundry, DhobiLocker and Ohmywash for laundry services and also partnered with YULU Bikes to provide a hassle-free commute in Bengaluru and Pune at affordable prices.

Ankit Gupta, COO, Frontier Business leading OYO LIFE in India said: “With safety and hygiene continuing to be the top priority of customers, more and more students and working professionals are moving to organised setups like OYO LIFE."

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via