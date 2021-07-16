Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >Start-ups >OYO raises $660 million term loan funding from global institutional investors

OYO raises $660 million term loan funding from global institutional investors

Premium
The logo of OYO, India's largest and fastest-growing hotel chain, is seen installed on a hotel building.
1 min read . 11:03 AM IST PTI

  • OYO said the deal was 'upsized and increased by 10 per cent to USD 660 million, the company's fundamentals yielded strong interest from investors despite the virus surge'

NEW DELHI : Hospitality firm OYO on Friday said it has raised TLB funding of USD 660 million (nearly 4,920 crore) from global institutional investors and the capital will be used for paring debt and other business investments.

Hospitality firm OYO on Friday said it has raised TLB funding of USD 660 million (nearly 4,920 crore) from global institutional investors and the capital will be used for paring debt and other business investments.

The offer was oversubscribed by 1.7 times and the company received commitments of close to USD 1 billion from leading institutional investors, OYO said in a statement.

The offer was oversubscribed by 1.7 times and the company received commitments of close to USD 1 billion from leading institutional investors, OYO said in a statement.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

TLB refers to a tranche of senior secured syndicated credit facility from global institutional investors, it added.

Read Also: NCLAT allows plea for setting aside OYO's insolvency case against subsidiary

"The company will utilise these funds to retire its past debts, strengthen the balance sheet and other business purposes including investment in product technology," it said.

Commenting on the fundraise, OYO Group Chief Financial Officer Abhishek Gupta said, "we are delighted by the response to OYO's maiden TLB capital raise that was oversubscribed by leading global institutional investors... This is a testament to the strength and success of OYO's products at scale, our strong fundamentals and high-value potential."

He further said, "OYO is well capitalised and on the path of achieving profitability. Our two largest markets have demonstrated profitability at the slightest signs of industry recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic."

OYO said the deal was "upsized and increased by 10 per cent to USD 660 million, the company's fundamentals yielded strong interest from investors despite the virus surge."

`
MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

Govt to weigh one of India’s greatest reforms this Parl ...

Premium

Dabbling in derivatives: Smart or reckless?

Premium

This RIL parameter rose 158% in one year

Premium

Market froth lifts L&T Tech sky-high

JP Morgan, Deutsche Bank, and Mizuho Securities served as the lead arrangers for this financing, it added.

The hospitality chain said ratings agencies Fitch and Moody's have rated its senior secured loan 'B' and 'B3' (stable outlook), respectively, on the back of its "sound business model and resilient financial profile with significant potential upside".

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!