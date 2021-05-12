Hospitality firm Oyo on Wednesday rolled out a slew of initiatives for its employees to alleviate their stress levels amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The startup has announced four-day working in a week and flexible infinite paid leaves.

Ritesh Agarwal, Chief Executive Officer of OYO Rooms, wrote about the company's new initiatives on Twitter, "Starting today we are moving to a 4 day work week but implementing it slightly differently, making Wednesdays off to let OYOpreneurs have a mid-week breather".

He also said that Oyo will be launching, "No Questions Asked Flexible Infinite Paid Leaves".

2/ Starting today we are moving to a 4 day work week but implementing it slightly differently, making Wednesdays off to let OYOpreneurs have a mid-week breather. We also launched a No Questions Asked Flexible Infinite Paid Leaves. — Ritesh Agarwal (@riteshagar) May 12, 2021





Agarwal said the coronavirus pandemic has continued to physical and mental wellbeing. "One thing that truly matters is having more time for our loved ones and ourselves."

1/ COVID continues to test our physical + mental well-being. One thing that truly matters is having more time for our loved ones and ourselves. Inspired by startups & large companies alike, we began a few initiatives this week at OYO ...🧵 — Ritesh Agarwal (@riteshagar) May 12, 2021





Oyo has asked its employees to take off whenever they want. The company told its staff, "No need to log them, just let the manager know, no reasons needed, none asked".

3/ Take off when you want, no need to log them, just let the manager know, no reasons needed, none asked. We are not going to stress about business impact and deadlines. We know work will not suffer, if anything OYOpreneurs will be more focused, efficient, and productive. — Ritesh Agarwal (@riteshagar) May 12, 2021





Agarwal added that "I personally plan to wind down today and spend more time with my family, volunteering with the OYO COVID War Room and talking to a few friends and colleagues whose families have been impacted severely in the last few weeks".

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.