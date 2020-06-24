OYO's Loyalty Programme OYO Wizard crosses the 7.5 Mn+ subscribers milestone

OYO , one of the world's leading hotel chains currently, announced that its customer loyalty program OYO Wizard has crossed the 7.5 million plus member mark as of May 2020. This indicates a 50 percent growth in subscribers in 2020 over the base last year.

One of India's largest paid hospitality loyalty programs, OYO Wizard is designed to recognise and reward frequent customers. It offers them a unique host of benefits, including guaranteed discounts, cashback, discount coupons and upgrades.

Given the current scenario owing to COVID-19 and reduced travel, OYO has extended all Wizard memberships by four months at no additional cost and has contributed all proceeds from the Wizard membership purchases for April 2020 to the OYO Welfare Fund. The OYO Welfare fund was set up for the benefit and welfare of the employees and asset partners and their staff members impacted by the pandemic or the consequent restrictions all over the world.

As India returns to normalcy, OYO Wizard's growing subscriber base serves as an important indicator of the need for affordable and flexible choices with end-to-end customer experience management. Keeping in mind the changing needs of customers in the post-pandemic world, OYO also recently launched a customer-centric initiative, OYO Wowcher that offers customers double its value with the flexibility on the duration of redemption.

"We are proud to announce that our loyalty program OYO Wizard has crossed the 7.5 mn plus mark. Even during tough times like these, this milestone serves as a testament that our offerings are in line with our customer's requirements which have a new benchmark post-COVID with flexibility and affordability being at the core. As we shift gears with Unlock 1.0 and hotels re-open in a phased manner, we strive to offer our loyal customers exclusive curated deals for hygienic sanitised stays with convenient, seamless booking options at industry-best prices," said Abhishek Bansal, Vice President - Revenue Management - OYO Hotels and Homes, while commenting on this milestone.

Interestingly, over 60 percent of hotels on OYO platform are a part of the Wizard network and 60 per cent of all transactions made by premium Wizard members are done on Wizard member hotels, resulting in higher revenue for Wizard partner hotels as compared to non-Wizard hotels. On OYO's platform, every second room booked is by a Wizard member with a 2X plus lifetime spend as compared to non-wizard members.

At present, OYO Wizard is available across four tiers - Wizard Blue ( ₹99 for six months membership), Wizard Silver ( ₹199 for one-year membership), Wizard Gold ( ₹399 for two years membership) and OYO Wizard Lite.

Core benefits of premium tiers include -

* An additional five per cent discount on all Wizard member hotels (over and above existing discounts)

* An additional 10 per cent on Wizard Base hotel selected by the user

* Instant OYO Money rewards worth ₹500, ₹1200 and ₹3000 for Blue, Silver and Gold respectively

There are benefits provided to members in the higher tiers, including 40 per cent discount vouchers (one for Silver and two for Gold) and OYO Money cashback on every stay ( ₹75 for Silver, ₹200 for Gold).

