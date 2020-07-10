Oyo shifts focus as curbs relaxed

The hotel aggregator furloughed a majority of its US staff in June to save cash, even as the market showed some signs of a recovery. In an e-mail to employees seen by Mint, Oyo’s chief operating officer, Abhinav Sinha, said the startup will also lay off a majority of the furloughed staff in the US, where revenue is still 25% below January levels. This will set the company back in a high-growth geography significantly, Sinha added in his letter.