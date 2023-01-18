Oyo to refile draft papers for IPO with Sebi by February2 min read . Updated: 19 Jan 2023, 12:05 AM IST
The hospitality unicorn said it would refile its draft IPO documents by mid-February after the markets regulator returned them on 30 December
The hospitality unicorn said it would refile its draft IPO documents by mid-February after the markets regulator returned them on 30 December
Hospitality unicorn Oyo on Wednesday said it would refile its draft initial public offering (IPO) documents by mid-February after the markets regulator returned them on 30 December.