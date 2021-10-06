Ozonetel raises Series A funding of $5 million from Stakeboat Capital

CSN Murthy, Founder and CEO of Ozonetel, said, “COVID has accelerated CCaaS adoption the world over. During the pandemic, many large enterprises have trusted our platform to on-board massive number of call center agents within a short span of time. This is a very important juncture for us to scale our business, and we are particularly looking to grow our footprint in the US. This investment from Stakeboat Capital validates our vision to provide a unified, omnichannel call/contact center experience to enterprises. We have consciously stayed bootstrapped since inception and focused on creating industry-leading tech. We are now thrilled to have an active and supportive investor with us as we take our tech to more global markets."