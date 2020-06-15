BENGALURU : Paisabazaar , an affiliate of unicorn Policybazaar , has fired about half of its 3,000 workforce to cut costs as loan demand at the digital lending marketplace has reduced to a trickle because of the pandemic, according to three people aware of the development.

The layoffs were predominantly in roles that involved operations and business acquisition as Paisabazaar has seen demand for new loans plunge by almost 90% in some segments, the people said on condition of anonymity.

“Laid-off employees have been asked to serve a month’s notice ending 30 June, and close to 100 employees along with some senior executives have been absorbed into Policybazaar," said one of the people cited above.

Paisabazaar did not respond to Mint’s queries.

Over the past two months, the digital lending industry has been in turmoil because of the covid-19 pandemic. The pandemic has also left most digital lenders struggling to raise fresh funds from banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) for lending, resulting in a spike in borrowing rates.

In addition, the extended moratorium announced by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has made it difficult for several lenders to collect payments from borrowers, adding to the woes of the industry.

In an interview last month, Naveen Kukreja, chief executive and co-founder of Paisabazaar, said the lending marketplace, which liaises with several large lenders, has seen fresh origination of new loans drop to 10%-25% for partners.

“A large part of the impact started right after India went into lockdown. Since something of this scale hasn’t happened in the past, it became clear that large lenders, including digital lenders, were unprepared for a situation like this," Kukreja said.

During the crisis, Paisabazaar also saw customer acquisitions on its platform drop by 80%.

