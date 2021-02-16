Pandemic spurs companies to increase tech startup investing

Pandemic spurs companies to increase tech startup investing4 min read . 04:44 PM IST
Corporations are expanding venture-capital commitments and launching new funds
Corporations increased venture-capital investing last year, with some executives saying recent market shifts brought on by the pandemic pushed their companies to back technology startups.
The number of companies entering the asset class for the first time jumped last year and the total value of venture deals featuring corporations rose, data show. The activity stands in contrast to previous periods of financial uncertainty when many corporations pulled back from startup investing, which drew ire from traditional venture firms.
