London’s Pantheon Ventures to ramp up investments in India
Summary
- Pantheon Ventures joins a growing list of global investment firms keen on investing in India, attracted by its robust economic growth and burgeoning startup ecosystem
- In India, Pantheon is keen to invest in sectors such as business and technology services, med-tech, big pharma, and digital adoption
BENGALURU : London-based private markets firm Pantheon Ventures, which has backed Indian private equity firms including Kedaara Capital, Multiples, and Chrys Capital and is bullish on India’s economic prospects, expects to increase its pace of investments in the country.