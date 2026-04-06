Paragon Partners lines up exits, to launch third fund with ₹1,500-crore corpus

Investment playbook

Meanwhile, the third fund will target 10-12 investments. “For our third fund, the ideal portfolio construction would be financial services and healthcare comprising about 50-60%, manufacturing constituting another 20% and the balance would potentially be consumer and other sectors where we see structural tailwinds and strong unit economics—but only where there is strong pricing power and cash generation,” Parekh said, adding that the aim is to target traditional old-economy businesses.