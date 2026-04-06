Paragon Partners, which has backed consumer brands such as Chai Point and mCaffeine, has lined up exits for its earlier investments as it prepares to launch its third mid-market PE fund, targeting a corpus of ₹1,500 crore to continue investing in profitable Indian companies.
Paragon Partners lines up exits, to launch third fund with ₹1,500-crore corpus
SummaryParagon Partners’ third fund will target 10-12 investments, primarily in traditional, old-economy businesses.
Paragon Partners, which has backed consumer brands such as Chai Point and mCaffeine, has lined up exits for its earlier investments as it prepares to launch its third mid-market PE fund, targeting a corpus of ₹1,500 crore to continue investing in profitable Indian companies.
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