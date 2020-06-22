Subscribe
Home >Companies >Start-ups >Park+ ties up with AarogyaSetu to boost social distancing solutions for malls
People wearing face masks at a mall amid COVID-19.

Park+ ties up with AarogyaSetu to boost social distancing solutions for malls

1 min read . 12:05 PM IST Nandita Mathur

  • Park+ leverages technology to enable malls to check-in and check-out customers while tracking and recording their temperature, manage footfalls, and comply with government-mandated safety guidelines

Park+, a Delhi-based smart parking solutions startup, is collaborating with AarogyaSetu, an Indian government-developed mobile application. Through the tie-up, Park+ will leverage individual covid-19 safety status provided by the AarogyaSetu app to enhance the efficacy of its tech-led social distancing solutions to curb the spread of the disease.

Backed by Sequoia Capital and Matrix Partners, Park+ leverages technology to enable malls to check-in and check-out customers while tracking and recording their temperature, manage footfalls, and comply with government-mandated safety guidelines. Customers are required to scan a unique QR code and register with an OTP before entering a store, enabling real-time updates of the number of customers in every store.

The collaboration with AarogyaSetu will simplify this process by doing away with the need for mobile numbers and OTP. Park+ will be able to deploy the open QR code technology powered by app and customers will just need to get their AarogyaSetu QR code scanned before entering the mall or a store.

The app categorizes individuals based on different levels of safety - Safe, Low-Risk, Moderate Risk, High Risk, and Tested Positive. Based on this, malls will be able to ensure that each person entering the premises is risk-free. The enhanced solution has been implemented across seven-eight malls in various locations, the company said.

"The AarogyaSetusafety status of an individual is calculated considering numerous metrics and is a trustworthy measurement of the risk. Relying on the safety status and combining it with our temperature records, we will be able to create the safest possible mall-going experience for Indians," said Amit Lakhotia, Founder & CEO, Park+.

