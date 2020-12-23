Park+ wants to be the BookMyShow of parking

NEW DELHI : Smart parking solutions startup Park+ has introduced SuperTags for car owners, by partnering with IDFC Bank, which will help them make digital payments for parking spaces, said a company executive.

A step up from FASTags which facilitate digitized toll payments, SuperTags will fulfill multiple other purposes where users can make payments at parking spaces, cinema halls, malls, fuel stations, and also pay for challans, in a seamless and touchless manner. The startup will help users save time, making for a highly convenient and useful service, especially as the government has said that FASTags will be mandatory for cars from 1 January, 2021.

“With this launch, users will be able to experience the same seamlessness of hassle-free payments at numerous points of their driving experience. Saving time, fuel and sanity has been our aim since the inception of Park+, and this is just another cutting-edge extension of that overarching goal," said Amit Lakhotia, Founder, Park+.

Lakhotia said that while FasTag is linked to a single bank account, the SuperTag can be linked with multiple wallets like Paytm or Amazon, so chances of a failed transaction will reduce significantly.

This will also give users more flexibility in terms of which wallet they wish to use for what transaction.

“Interestingly, we have priced the SuperTag at ₹200, out of which ₹100 goes to the consumer as a balance so this is the lowest priced FasTag in India currently. Every other platform is selling it for ₹500," adds Lakhotia.

Lakhotia, a former Paytm executive who helped in building the wallet and recharge business for the payments unicorn said that users should not be forced to top up high value amounts from Day 1.

“Gradually as usage increases, the user will realize the convenience of the tag and will increase the balance depending on the requirement. This is what we did at Paytm wallet.. in the recharge business we realized that forcing users to increase the top up size does not work," he said.

The Paytm wallet recharge size was between ₹100-300 initially but as people started using the Paytm wallet for making big ticket payments on Uber or Zomato the need for money increased automatically and the average ticket size increased from ₹200 to ₹1500, gradually.

“The biggest learning from Paytm has been that you allow people to come in at low friction and gradually as they start liking the service then they will expand automatically."

The pandemic has helped the startup grow rapidly as people now prefer contactless and touchless parking options.

“Parking as an industry got decimated due to the pandemic but digital parking has grown significantly. We are like the BookMyShow of parking," said Lakhotia, adding that a user can reserve a parking slot in advance and pay digitally, much like booking a movie ticket on BookMyShow (BMS).

However, he feels that booking a parking slot is much more seamless than booking a ticket on BMS where the user has to show a SMS or Whatsapp to the operator. "The parking operator has my hardware so he sees the car number and knows this car has a booking and the payment has been done digitally."

Currently, the firm has on-boarded 60,000-70,000 parking slots across Delhi-NCR, Mumbai and Bangalore, which it plans to increase to 2 lakh slots by April. These slots are available in malls, corporate offices, and roadside parkings. Park+ has also tied up with 500 apartments for parking solutions.

App downloads have also grown steadily. From 10,000 app downloads in March, there are 250,000 app downloads currently, and Lakhotia plans to ramp this further to 500,000 downloads by March so that more and more users start experiencing the app and use it for their parking solutions.

To improve monetization of parking slots, Park+ has added electric vehicle charging to its services where it has tied up with EV companies who will be able to place chargers in Park+ designated parking slots.

“We have put in 100 chargers since October end and are adding 100 chargers every month in all three locations," says Lakhotia.

