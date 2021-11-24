Parking solutions platform Park+ raises $25 million

“Post covid, there is a strong shift away from public transport and shared mobility, with growing preference for personal vehicles. Park+ is committed to revolutionize how car-related services are offered and managed in India. The continued trust of our investors will help us strengthen our plans for expansion, hiring and to deploy skilled operational teams, and build strong offerings on top of our existing services, providing a 360-degree experience for car owners across the country," said Amit Lakhotia, founder and chief executive officer (CEO), Park+.