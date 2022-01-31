Patents granted in India tripled in last 5 years; still a fraction of China, US

To be sure, the Survey pointed out that the number of patents granted in India remains a fraction of China, the US, Japan, and South Korea. Though patents filed in India have grown considerably, as per the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), the number is still a fraction of the 5.30 lakh patents granted in China and 3.52 lakh patents granted in the USA, according to the Economic Survey. It also noted that 1.79 lakh patents were granted in Japan in 2021 and 1.35 lakh were granted in South Korea, respectively, as of 2020.