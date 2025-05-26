Pawfect Pet Foods taps Lincoln to raise $17 million for India launch, global push
SummaryPawfect Pet Foods, a profitable export-led pet care brand, seeks to raise up to $17 million to enter India and deepen its presence in overseas markets like the UK.
MUMBAI : Pawfect Pet Foods, a premium export-first pet care brand from India, is looking to raise up to $17 million (about ₹144 crore) in its first institutional round as it prepares to launch domestically and double down on global expansion. The company has appointed investment bank Lincoln International to advise on the transaction, founder Prashant Patwardhan told Mint.