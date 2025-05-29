'Pawsitive vibes': Meet Denver, Hyderabad startup's Chief Happiness Officer who 'steals hearts, and keeps energy up'

A LinkedIn post went viral after the co-founder of a Hyderabad-based tech start-up announced that his company hired a dog as its Chief Happiness Officer (CHO).

The heartwarming post, which includes a photo of a golden retriever named Denver, has since garnered thousands of likes.

In the LinkedIn post, Harvesting Robotics co-founder Rahul Arepaka said: “Meet our newest hire, Denver – Chief Happiness Officer. He doesn’t code. He doesn’t care. He just shows up, steals hearts, and keeps the energy up. Also, we’re officially pet-friendly now. Best decision. BTW: He’s got the best perks in the company.”

Helping employees deal with work-related stress The start-up has hired Denver to help its employees deal with work-related stress and keep the office environment energised.

Big companies such as Amazon, Google, and Zappos have embraced this trend for years, with many studies saying that having pets around can ease stress, spark conversations, and even boost productivity.

Denver also has an official profile on LinkedIn, wherein it reads: “As Chief Happiness Officer, I lead the charge in creating a positive, inclusive, and energized work environment:

- Providing on-demand stress relief through timely walk-ins.

- Monitoring team morale and issuing barks when affection quotas aren’t met.

- Participating in key meetings (especially the ones with snacks).

- Boosting productivity through spontaneous play breaks.

- Welcoming guests, vendors, and new hires with enthusiasm and curiosity."

Rahul Arepaka’s LinkedIn post has also attracted several comments. Some users expressed love for Denver, while others praised the company's decision.

Here are some of the comments written by users on the post –

– "Love this, won't mind having this kind of joyous and cute colleague."

– "CHO seems exhausted with the responsibility of making everyone happy :).”

– "Pets bring so much joy Glad to see you embracing this. Awesome initiative."

– "Pawsitive vibes ahead."

– “Lovely hire indeed he would steal hearts…”