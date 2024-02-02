Founders of Indian startups have come in support of Paytm's top boss Vijay Shekhar Sharma after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) ordered his payment bank to halt the business.

This week, the RBI ordered Paytm Payments Bank to stop accepting fresh deposits in its accounts or popular digital wallets from March. The action against Paytm Payments Bank followed years of non-compliance with central bank rules, including on customer due diligence, use of funds, and technology infrastructure. After a bloody nose, Paytm puts up a brave face After RBI's action, several founders of Indian startups have slammed the central bank and have defended Paytm's CEO. Prafull Billore, owner and founder of MBA Chaiwala called Paytm boss Vijay Shekhar Sharma "a beacon for the company's future". Billore added, "Amidst stormy challenges, Vijay Shekhar Sharma steers Paytm with unwavering determination. A visionary leader, he navigates turbulence with resilience. In the face of adversity, Sharma's tenacity shines...Paytm's captain stands strong, charting a course to weather the toughest times".

In defence of Paytm CEO, Keval Bhanushali, CEO of 1 Finance said, "The basic difference between India & US will be the shallow mindset of seeking pleasure in an entrepreneur’s downfall. We have seen it in airlines and we are starting to see it in Fintech".

According to 1 Finance CEO, "Management changes should been an option before slamming things abruptly".