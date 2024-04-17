Paytm clarifies progress on licensing, says no deferral notice on investment in payments arm
Paytm has refuted reports of the government deferring approval for its investment in Paytm Payments Services as ‘speculative’, and highlighted its commitment to India, compliance with RBI regulations, and founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma's significant stake.
Paytm has in a statement refuted reports that the government has deferred approval for the fintech unicorn's investment in its troubled payments arm.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message